ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Republicans wrapped up an energizing agenda this past week, hosting their annual county GOP convention, and, days later, hosting a packed room of Republicans eager to meet, and to hear from, local, district, and state Republicans running for office in the upcoming mid-term elections.

The county convention, hosted at the Powell-Melvin Ag Services Center in Elizabethtown, featured town commissioner Cameron McGill, who stirred the attendees with a fiery keynote speech, noting that elections have consequences not always foreseen during the original election, but which can have surprising—if not disastrous—consequences in the months or years which follow.

County Republicans concurred that our current President and his administration represent possibly the most dysfunctional and unprofessional array of politicians, operatives, and activists that they had ever witnessed, and agreed that they are eager for a mid-term change in political leadership in November.

County Republicans also hosted a well-attended candidate’s Meet & Greet event in the ballroom of the Cape Fear Winery, and were joined by judicial and legislative candidates from across the 7th congressional district, as well as from across the state. The event was designed to enable voters to meet with House and Senate candidates and the NC General Assembly, as well as candidates running for District Courts, NC Court of Appeals, and NC Supreme Court positions.

Equally important, voters were able to hear from local candidates running for Bladen County offices, such as Clerk of the Superior Court, Register of Deeds, several Board of Commissioner seats, and seats being challenged on the Board of Education. Also noted were remarks by local Sheriff, Jim McVicker, who is facing a primary in his run for re-election.

Bladen GOP Chairman Wayne Schaeffer observed that all of the candidates are driven by an outraged sense that something is critically wrong within American politics, and that the dysfunction extends into our legal systems, our education systems, and into virtually every aspect of American media and culture. Schaeffer asserts, however, that all of the candidates who attended the week’s events represent candidates who stand on constitutionally principled visions for America, and he expressed great confidence that a Republican mid-term majority will help to restore America’s pre-eminent position as the leader of the free world.