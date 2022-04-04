Man charged

with murder

LUMBERTON — A Rowland man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the disappearance and death of a St. Pauls woman.

Michael Brayboy, 42, was arrested Friday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators “after an extensive investigation that started with the disappearance of Jessica Lawrence, 42, of St. Pauls.”

Brayboy is charged with first-degree murder, burning of personal property, concealing a death, altering/destroying evidence, larceny of vehicle, financial card theft, obtaining property by false pretense, felony larceny and felony conspiracy.

Brayboy was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

***

LREMC appoints

Anderson to seat

PEMBROKE — Ron Anderson, a former employee of Lumbee River EMC, has been named to fill the vacant District 5 seat on the Lumbee River EMC’s board of directors.

The board vacancy occurred as the result of the recent passing of Madie Rae Locklear, who had served on the board for more than 30 years.

Anderson began his career at Lumbee River in January 1976, working in substation maintenance. He retired in January 2014, ending a 38-year career at the cooperative as the manager of Commercial Development.

***

Tribe recognition

effort hits a snag

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Lumbee tribe’s years-long fight for full recognition has hit yet another roadblock. The Senate failed to include the measure in its recent spending bill.

John Lowery, chairman of the Lumbee tribe, which is based in Robeson County and has about 60,000 members, said he was disappointed but hopeful.

Opposition from other Native American tribes, including the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in western North Carolina, was likely a factor in leaving the Lumbees’ request out of the Senate’s omnibus spending bill.

***

Church rocked

by allegations

CLINTON — A civil complaint has been filed by members of the First Baptist Church congregation in Clinton following the dismissal of the church’s pastor, accusing a select group of church officials with acting unilaterally against the church’s constitution and parishioners’ wishes, placing the “well-being of the church in imminent and serious peril.”

A detailed complaint was filed March 14 in the General Court of Justice Superior Court Division in Sampson County. The matter has been in mediation since that time.

Among the many allegations, the civil complaint maintains the defendants dismissed the church’s pastor Leonard Henry outside proper protocol.

From Champion Media reports