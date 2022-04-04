Dublin Primary School recently announced its honors list.
Superintendent’s List: Brian Lucas Reeves, Ashley Guadalupe Reyes.
A Honor Roll: Hayli Grace Cooper, Shaley Ranae McKoy, Jose Elian DeLa Sancha, Callie Brooke Lindsay, Chatham Glenn Rigsbee.
A/B Honor Roll: Makalia Nicole Helmig, Key’Shawn Dale Jessup, Andrea Paloma Labra Lopez, Mahdi Arafat Mahdi, Isabella Gabrielle Meggs, Cristel Andrea Resendiz, Daniela Amanda Saraoz, Giovanni Solis Sandoval, Mia Lizette Velasco Garcia, Destiny Janae Wilson, Zaline Alexandra Bordeaux , Zariyah Gabrielle Colson, DeAnna SerenityShaki Davis, Jewel Marqee Drye, Leyna Luz Ferreras Vasquez, Coleman Reid Hester, Evelin Yarel Morales Cruz.