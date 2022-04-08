PEMBROKE – Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education at UNC-Pembroke, has been appointed chair of the American Association of Colleges of Teacher Education Committee on Meetings and Professional Development.

The committee is charged with recommending and supporting professional development activities that strengthen member programs and build their capacity to prepare educators who can teach every child effectively.

“This is quite an honor for Dean Loury Floyd to have been approached by the AACTE organizational leadership asking her to lead this professional development initiative,” said interim Provost Zoe Locklear.

“In this capacity, Dean Floyd will provide oversight to the development of the annual meeting for more than 800 postsecondary institutions with educator preparation programs. This conference is the premier professional development event for the AACTE membership and is both highly attended and highly regarded.

“I’m confident of Dr. Floyd’s ability to take the program to the next level of excellence,” Locklear said.

The committee’s work includes:

— Identifying and developing themes and strands for the annual meeting, drafting the accompanying calls for proposals and coordinating the proposal solicitation process

— Verifying the annual meeting proposal review process, ensuring reviews are completed and making decisions on member sessions based on reviewer feedback.

— Recommending speakers and topics for AACTE sessions during the annual meeting

— Advising on topics and programming for the leadership academy.

— Advising AACTE regarding the professional development needs of the membership and new formats for delivery of professional development activities.

The AACTE is nationally recognized as one of the leading voices for high-quality, sound, research-based educator preparation.