ELIZABETHTOWN — Most Bladen County employees will soon have another option available to them when trying to create a more convenient work schedule.

During the last Bladen County Board of Commissioners meeting, the idea of a “flex schedule” was discussed and eventually approved — but only on a trial basis.

“The intent is to produce a flexible work schedule for our employees,” said Greg Martin, county manager. “This was something (Commissioner) Charles Ray Peterson asked us to consider.”

The suggestion for a flex schedule being made available to county employees initially brought concerns from at least one commissioner.

“We’ve already tried this and it didn’t work,” stated Commissioner Michael Cogdell. “So we stopped it.”

Peterson countered, saying this particular flex schedule hasn’t been tried.

“This one is different,” he said. “If you’d just read it, you’d see that.”

Martin admitted that any flex schedule option couldn’t possibly cover every single possible situation that might arise.

“We have many unique departments and work schedules,” he said. “It’s a challenge to come up with a plan to address every situation.

“That’s why we approved this on a 90-day trial period,” he added. “We want to see if it works or not.”

Martin said some county departments, such as the public library, already have a flexible schedule.

“But for those who work a traditional 8:30 to 5 schedule, this will allow them the opportunity to work earlier or work later,” he said.

Martin added that the flex schedule, which will officially go into effect on Monday, April 18, will not include department heads.

After 90 days, Martin said the option will be revisited by the board of commissioners.

