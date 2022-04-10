Residents can expect to see one-hour bridge closures throughout May

ELIZABETHTOWN — The U.S. 701 bridge work between Elizabethtown and White Lake is continuing on schedule and is about halfway finished, but staying on schedule may soon mean the bridge has a series of one-hour closures for area residents to plan around.

Those closures, which are being planned for workdays in May, are expected to not only cause inconveniences for motorists traveling back and forth, but also create challenges for business deliveries, police, fire and EMS calls.

“In May, we are going to set the girders for the new bridge.” Andrew Barksdale, public relations officer for the NCDOT, explained via an email with the Bladen Journal, “These girders will be very long and will require a very large crane to set them. We’ll need to use the existing bridge (that is in use) to off-load/deliver the girders.”

In previously published reports in April 2020, Barksdale stated that, “Assuming we can proceed with our plan, we would maintain two-way traffic on 701 throughout construction. We would build part of the new bridge, shift traffic onto it, then build the rest of the new bridge.”

Concerns about the closure of the bridge, even for a short period of time, has many residents worried about access to work, school, and emergency services.

Elizabethtown Town Manager Dane Rideout wanted to reassure the public that appropriate measures will be taken to ensure services will continue as needed in the event of an emergency.

“The town’s most important concern is the ability to provide fire protection across the river, if needed,” he said.

Rideout went on to explain that this would not be of any extra cost to the town’s budget, thanks to volunteer firefighters.

“We have a robust and dedicated group of volunteers,” he said.

Closures will still, in some way, affect commuters and businesses in the area.

Taylor Cubelet Ice emailed a statement to the Bladen Journal about how it would hinder operations for them.

“Taylor Cubelet Ice would most definitely be affected if the construction shuts down the bridge,” stated Denise Bridgers, a spokesperson for the company. “Our delivery trucks travel in both directions over the bridge several days per week. It will be a challenge to coordinate routes even if we know the day and time of closures.

“Delayed deliveries, extra payroll for waiting time and burning of diesel fuel during wait periods will impact the business financially,” she added.

Upcoming events

Such events that would see an increase in local business activity and visitors to the area during this time is the White Lake Water Festival that kicks off on Friday, May 20, with the main events on Saturday, May 21.

While the construction company, Smith & Rowe, LLC, are contractually not allowed to close the bridge for any allotted time during the festival, it still will be a major concern for traffic and services on the days before and after the festivities conclude.

“May is getting ready to be a very busy month for events in Elizabethtown and White Lake,” said Terri Dennison, executive director of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, “so hopefully the bridge closures, whenever they are, won’t adversely affect them.”

A special meeting will be held on Thursday that will involve several local government officials, emergency services representatives, Smith & Rowe personnel, and representatives of NCDOT to discuss and set official time closures.

An official press release will be issued by NCDOT next week in regards to the decisions that will possibly be made at the meeting on Thursday.

Back in 2020, Smith & Rowe, LLC was awarded a $23.3 million contract by The N.C. Department of Transportation to build the new bridge to replace the two older damaged bridges. The new bridge will have four lanes of traffic, with a bike lane and walking lane on each side.

Another challenge

The contracted completion date is scheduled for May 2024, however, the company has been dealing with a lack of manpower needed to work on the bridge.

“We can’t find enough people willing to work,” said one construction worker, who wished to remain anonymous. “They fill out an application and then get hired and never show up for work. It’s baffling.”

While there have been rumors that the bridge will be closed sometime during the mornings and/or afternoons, construction workers on-site claim that the bridge will only be closed at night. But until the meeting on April 14, NCDOT spokespersons would neither confirm nor deny those rumors.

The north bridge was built around 1957, and the south bridge in 1986. According to NCDOT officials, the new bridge is being constructed to last a century.

Chuck Thompson can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cthompson@bladenjournal.com.