A number of government offices and services in Bladen County will be closed to observe the Easter weekend holiday.

A listing of those includes:

— Bladen County Solid Waste convenience sites will be operating on Friday on their normal schedule, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, the Transfer Station will be closed in observance of the holiday. Normal operations will resume on Monday, April 18

— All Bladen County government office will be closed on Friday.

— All Bladen County courts will be closed on Friday.

— Elizabethtown Town Hall will be closed on Friday.

— White Lake Town Hall will be closed on Friday.

— Bladenboro Town Hall will be closed on Friday.

— All Bladen County traditional schools will be closed on Friday for Good Friday, as well as the following week for spring break.

— Emereau will be closed this week and next week for spring break.

— Elizabethtown Christian School will be closed Friday for Good Friday, as well as the following week for spring break.

— All branches of the Bladen County Public Library will be closed Friday.