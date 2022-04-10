Potatoes just go with breakfast, and these portable mini-frittatas are perfect for on-the-go or a pre-workout fuel.

Mini potato and egg frittatas are prepared in a muffin tin, perfect for on-the-go pre-workout breakfasts. A range of flavor customizations means there’s a frittata option for everyone to enjoy!

Ingredients …

Nonstick cooking spray

1 lb. medium-size red and yellow potatoes, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

3/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup 1/4-inch diced red bell pepper

4 eggs

2 egg whites

1/4 cup 2% milk

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup finely crushed seasoned croutons

Directions …

Preheat oven to 400°F and coat 12 muffin cups liberally with nonstick cooking spray.

Place potatoes, onion and bell pepper in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and poke a small hole to vent. Microwave on HIGH for 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Place equal amounts in muffin cups.

Whisk together eggs, egg whites, milk and seasonings in a large measuring cup; pour equal amounts into each muffin cup and top with crushed croutons.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until eggs are puffed and lightly browned. Let cool slightly, then loosen from muffin cups with a butter knife or other small knife.

Time-taving tip …

These mini frittatas store great in the freezer. Place leftover egg “muffins” in a Ziploc bag and arrange in one single flat layer. Store them in the freezer. To reheat, put in the microwave for 1 minute.

Variations …

— Indian Curry: Add 1 to 2 teaspoons curry powder to beaten egg mixture.

— Italian Florentine with Sun-Dried Tomato and Spinach: Omit red bell pepper and toss 1/4 cup minced sun-dried tomatoes and 1/4 cup frozen, thawed and squeezed dry chopped spinach with potato mixture. Add 1/2 teaspoon dried basil for extra flavor.

— Denver: Toss 1 1/2 oz. thinly sliced and chopped deli ham with potato mixture. Add 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme or rosemary for extra flavor.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.