According to AccuWeather, a round of gusty and locally severe thunderstorms will dart through the eastern United States on Thursday and target areas from New England through the Carolinas to northern Florida. The storms will be the last gasp of a major storm system that roared across the nation’s midsection this week and produced a fierce blizzard as well as damaging hail and tornadoes.

The risk of severe weather from Florida to Massachusetts and Vermont will be significantly lower than the powerful storms that brought hail to the size of softballs over the southern Plains and tornadoes that tore through communities from Texas to Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the storms can still pack a punch and hit some neighborhoods hard with strong wind gusts, torrential downpours and hail on Thursday afternoon and evening.

As the storms pivot through the major hubs from New York City to Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Charlotte and Atlanta, airline passengers can experience flight delays and turbulence.

“There will be sufficiently warm and humid air in place in the East and the timing for thunderstorms will coincide with the peak of daytime heating during the afternoon and early evening hours on Thursday,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

The storms can grow strong enough to break tree limbs and cause localized power outages. Downpours can be intense enough to lead to brief street and highway flooding. Hail up to the size of peas and marbles can occur in the strongest storms, forecasters say.