Starting Friday, the 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne) will be conducting ROBIN SAGE Unconventional Warfare Training in the Bladen County area.

Other area’s that training will be conducted include Alamance, Anson, Brunswick, Cabarrus, Chatham, Columbus, Cumberland, Davidson, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, New Hanover, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rowan, Sampson, Scotland, Stanly, Union and Wake counties.

Area residents may see individuals wearing Army combat uniforms displaying non-lethal weapons. These individuals will have a shoulder band bearing ROBIN SAGE. Other individuals also participating in the training will be wearing blue bands bearing ISC, black dress uniform, or civilian attire bearing a shoulder band bearing GHOST.

All vehicles utilized will be placarded with signs bearing ROBIN SAGE.

This training will end Sunday April 29.