A pair of Easter egg hunts will take place on Saturday

WHITE LAKE — Hundreds of Easter eggs will be spread out on both sides of the U.S. 701 bridge on Saturday, highlighting a number of events surrounding the celebration of East weekend.

At Camp Clearwater along the banks of White Lake, the 14th annual Spring festival will kick off Saturday at 9 a.m. with a huge Easter eggs hunt for the children on the softball field.

“This is easily the most popular event of the day,” said Kristie Coleson, director of operations at Camp Clearwater.

Following the Easter egg hunt, there will be numerous food and craft vendors — a total of 115 spaces had been reserved — as well as bounce houses available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At 4 p.m., a corn hole tournament will begin on the dance floor. The tournament entry fee is $40 per team of two or $20 per individual, and there will be a 100% payout for first, second and third places.

A “Kids Jelly Bean Planting” will take place along the waterfront at 5 p.m. and, at 7 p.m., there will be an adult egg hunt on the waterfront.

At 9 p.m., a poker run will take place at the Camp Clearwater office.

From 9 p.m. until midnight, the Emerald Empire Band will play at the dance floor. EEB offers a wide variety of music, from rock to country to pop to funk and Motown to Top 40 and dance.

“We are hoping the band will have a good following and that plenty of local folks come out to enjoy the music,” Coleson said.

She added that the Spring Festival used to be held the weekend after Easter, but for the past several years it’s been held on East weekend.

“It’s probably our second-largest event of the year, behind the Harvest Party in October,” Coleson said.

Aside from the corn hole tournament, there are no entry fees required.

“We just want people to come and enjoy said Coleson, who added that the Spring Festival has attracted between 1,000 and 3,000 people each year — “and getting bigger every year,” she said.

In Elizabethtown

— Easter eggs will also be the main attraction on Saturday over in Elizabethtown at Bladen County Park on U.S. 701. But it won’t be the only thing going on.

From noon until 6 p.m., there will be an egg hunt for children along with a bounce house, tie-dye water balloons (wear a white shirt), kickball, popcorn, slushies, a variety of outdoor games and more.

Everyone is invited.

— On Sunday, Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church, located at 800 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown, will present its Easter Cantata titled “Because He Lives” at 11 a.m. and again at 7:30 p.m. The community is invited.

— There will be plenty of fun for all at Leinwand Park, 132 W. Broiad St., starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday. And it’s all free.

Building Hope and Love Foundation will hold a Community Easter Extravaganza that will include games, live music, a bounce house, food and treats.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.