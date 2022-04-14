Will be for one-hour intervals twice per day in May

ELIZABETHTOWN — Representatives with NCDOT confirmed during a meeting Thursday with area officials that the U.S. 701 bridge between White Lake and Elizabethtown would, indeed, be closed for one-hour intervals starting in May.

Those closures would take place twice each weekday — from 9 to 10 a.m. and again from 2 to 3 p.m.

District Engineer Ken Clark gave the presentation to a full room of representatives from an array of local government services and officials.

“Where we’re at and where we’re going, is what I’m here to talk about today,” Clark said, who added that it was unavoidable to have to close the bridge to set the girders.

He said motorists can expect detours during bridge those closures. Everyone north of the bridge will be diverted to NC 53, while heavy trucks and RVs on NC 87 will be instructed to by-pass Elizabethtown.

Those who don’t want to wait for the bridge to reopen will have to cross the Cape Fear River in Tar Heel.

Clark explained that four girders are being planned to be placed per day. Each girder is between 129 and 160 feet long and weigh up to 188,000 pounds.

Placing the girders will require a construction crane that weighs 2.6 millions pounds, and will require 56 tractor-trailers to haul in the crane, where it will be assembled on-site.

NCDOT will be contacting large landowners in the area for room to park and store equipment — including trucks, cranes, girders, and crane parts on trailers, until the crane is assembled.

“It’s not safe to do this job at night, over water,” Clark said about why the daytime hours were chosen. “It’s just too dangerous.”

Elizabethtown Fire Chief Hollis Freeman asked about safety measures being put in place during these hours for the workers, to which Clark replied, “There will be a rescue boat in the river, if the situation arises.”

Clark went on to explain the issues of why a nighttime schedule isn’t safe.

“The girders cast shadows under lights, that can cause a problem, too,” he said.

Signage planned

The presentation, and the conversation among those in the meeting, then shifted to traffic problems and how to resolve these during the one-hour closures.

“There’s going to be occasional hiccups, that’s expected.” Elizabethtown Town Manager Dane Rideout said.

“A message board on the road would be great for our tourists, White Lake Town Administrator Sean Martin suggested, and all present seemed to agree.

Clark informed the room where the NCDOT planned on putting up warnings, but said more signs could be possible and NCDOT would coordinate with different agencies as time progressed.

Many in the meeting felt that “Bridge Closed” would cause panic and start the rumors that would cause bigger issues with motorists wanting to check out what was going on, so the phrases “Bridge Construction” and “Temp Bridge Closed’ were thrown around until ultimately decided to use “Bridge Temp Closed” on the message boards that will be posted in various spots, along with detour signs.

“Law enforcement is so critical during these closures,” Clark said. “Communication is key.”

Freeman reassured everyone by offering support of the town’s fire department.

“Everything is good on my end,” he said. “We are available to help divert traffic, if need be, we will just have to leave if we get a call.”

The hope of Elizabethtown’s administration is to keep large trucks and RVs out of town, to limit what will already be a congested time on Broad Street during the closings.

Two representatives for Smith & Rowe, LLC, the construction company that was awarded the $23.3 million contract, remained silent during the meeting, leaving the entire presentation up to Ken Clark.

School buses

Since Bladen County Schools has four schools that require bussing across the bridge, BCS Director of Transportation Robert Heavenridge said the school system is planning on an all-call to notify parents of possible delays for school buses during the afternoon closure.

“We should be finished by 3, consistently,” Clark said. “But delays could be as long as 30 minutes.”

He added the NCDOT plans to stay in touch with Bladen County Schools in the event any bridge reopening times are delayed.

