ELIZABETHTOWN — A nearly three-month joint investigation into illegal drug activity here culminated in the arrest of an Elizabethtown man recently — but another suspect remains on the loose.

The investigation began in January because of complaints form residents.

According to a report from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of March 13, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office concluded the investigation when members with the Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Unit, Elizabethtown Police Department Criminal Investigations, and North Carolina Department of Public Safety Community Corrections conducted a search of the location.

“At that time, agents located and seized firearms, a large amount of marijuana, MDMA, and other items supporting the illegal sells of illicit narcotics,” stated Sheriff Jim McVicker.

Arrested was Stephen Evert James of Elizabethtown, who was charged with felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining dwelling, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and felony possession a Schedule I controlled substance.

James was placed in Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility, where he received a secured bond of $51,000.

Warrants were obtained and charges remain outstanding for Dustin Christopher Walters of Elizabethtown. Those charges include felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, and manufacture a Schedule VI controlled substance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Walters can call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.

