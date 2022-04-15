ELIZABETHTOWN — Spring often signals a new beginning, which is something the Bladen Journal is embracing in an effort to create new features aimed at keeping residents informed and interested in the newspaper’s website and print editions.

“We can’t remain stagnant and not evolve as we move forward,” said W. Curt Vincent, general manager and editor of the Bladen Journal. “Our entire staff has been busy recently discussing new things that might elevate the newspaper and online presence.

“Not all of the ideas are going to be possible or take shape immediately, but every suggestion might just lead to something we can make a part of what we do on a regular basis — each one focused on reader interest and involvement,” he added. “And that includes ideas and suggestions from the community, which we will always be interested in.”

On Friday, two of the new items debuted in the Bladen Journal — on Page 1A, the “FRIDAY FEATURE” was presented with a look at some of the Easter weekend activities in Bladen County. And on Page 5A, a new weekly faith calendar was presented.

“The ‘FRIDAY FEATURE’ will be a regular item on the front page, giving us the opportunity to present a more in-depth story with good photos,” Vincent said. “And though we have a regular community calendar, we felt it was necessary to break out the church events in the county in a separate calendar on the Faith page.”

Area church leaders are urged to send their event information to the Bladen Journal by email at news@bladenjournal.com.

Readers have also probably already noticed that, each Tuesday, the newspaper has been presenting a food page.

Two more items that will be started soon will be a segment titled “We saw you recently …” that will be a random photograph of individuals in the community.

“We have been and will be taking photos of people at festivals, at school athletic events, in parks, walking through downtowns … anywhere out in public,” Vincent explained. “Then, one photo per newspaper will be used and, if the individual(s) in the photo see it and want a copy of it, they can email me at cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it.”

There will be the possibility that, for those who request a copy of the photo they are in, they could be given a free one-month subscription to the Bladen Journal.

Another item expected to begin soon will be a scoreboard in the sports section of the print edition each Tuesday and Friday. This will give the Bladen Journal another opportunity to get local student-athletes’ names in the newspaper and make it something easy to clip out and save.

“I should emphasize that, in order for the Bladen Journal to be a true community newspaper, it is imperative that the community partner with us to provide local information and photos for us to publish,” Vincent said. “Those things can always be sent directly to me by email at cvincent@bladenjournal.com.”