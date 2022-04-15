ELIZABETHTOWN — The Food Lion parking lot along West Broad Street in Elizabethtown will be ground zero for the Bladen County Shriner’s Club’s annual spring fish fry on Wednesday.

The popular community fundraiser will run from 11 a.m. until all plates are sold, which is usually around 6 p.m. It will be a walk-up and drive-thru event.

“This is one of our big fundraisers of the year,” said Wes Johnson, one of the organizers of the event. “The proceeds from this fish fry will go toward purchasing materials needed for our big fall fish fry in October.”

Johnson added that the proceeds from the fall fish fry are sent to the National Sudan Shriner’s organization.

“Without the spring event, we’d have a tough time doing the fall event,” he said.

Wednesday’s fish fry will offer plates for $8 each and each plate will consist of three pieces of breaded whiting, coleslaw, hushpuppies, sweet potato fries and tea or water.

“We’re expecting the biggest rushes to come from noon to 1 p.m. and again 5 to 6 p.m.,” Johnson said.

The fish fry, which is being chaired by longtime Shriner Phillip Little, will also get assistance from cadets with the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy in Elizabethtown.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.