DUBLIN — Dublin Primary School is looking for the community’s help. The school is hosting a fundraiser to help raise money to enhance its playground equipment.

During the fundraiser finale on Friday, April 29, each student will complete laps in the Dublin Primary Fun Run to help the school. Anyone wishing to make a pledge, go to https://mybooster.com/a/s/dFUBTsh1/ and click the DONATE NOW box to get started.

Flat donations may also be sent to Dublin Primary School at PO Box 307, Dublin, NC 28332.