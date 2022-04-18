Fire department to

celebrate 50 years

LUMBERTON — The East Howellsville Fire Department’s 50th Celebration event is scheduled for April 30.

The celebration of the fire department’s 50 years of service will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Littlefield Middle School, located at 9674 N.C. 41 in Lumberton.

The event will feature a parade from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. from the fire station to the school. The Opening Ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and the rededication ceremony will be held at 2 p.m.

A food truck also will be onsite, and a special visit is planned from Sparky the Fire Dog. Antique vehicles and tractors also will be at the event.

For more information, contact the fire department via email at ehfdreport@gmail.com.

***

Town updating

dispatch service

ST. PAULS — The police department is in the process of updating the town’s emergency dispatch services system, according to the St. Pauls chief of police.

St. Pauls dispatches its calls through a landline system and functions as a PSAP, or public safety answering point, and does not contract with Robeson County Emergency 911 services.

The town is switching to the VESTA service through AT&T, Owens said.

The system will be paid for by a one-time $1,800 fee, Owens said.

***

Money raised to

benefit firefighter

LUMBERTON — Thousands of dollars have been raised to benefit an Allenton firefighter who was struck by a vehicle while on duty in March.

Support has been shown from county residents for Paul Hayes, an assistant fire chief, who is recovering from being struck by a vehicle on March 17, said Allenton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tom Taylor, who also serves as a Robeson County commissioner.

The department and Sign City have sold items like T-shirts and raffle tickets for the chance to win a shotgun and a grill or a commemorative pistol to benefit Hayes.

***

SCC employees

complete program

CLINTON — On April 8, Sampson Community College employees Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation, and Emily Brown, director of Secondary Partnerships and Student Success, graduated from the North Carolina Community College Leadership Program as part of the NCCCLP cohort class of 2021-2022.

The NCCCLP was founded in 1989 as a six-month leadership program tailored specifically to NC Community College workers. Its purpose is to grow and develop essential leadership skills within participants to help support their current and future roles within the NC Community College System.

From Champion Media reports