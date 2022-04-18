It’s National Volunteer

Week around the nation

ELIZABETHTOWN — Volunteers are often thought of as the backbone of many organizations, and Bladen County has numerous volunteers putting in time all over the county.

Those and other volunteers will be thanked this week, which is being observed as National Volunteers Week.

From volunteer firefighters to youth sports leagues, thrift stores and libraries, and the local hospital, volunteers make a difference in certain aspects our of lives.

At the Bladen County Public Library, you can find volunteers helping with various tasks — from tidying up the shelves, helping with Storytime craft projects, to cleaning up around the grounds, and even sprucing up the landscaping.

“We absolutely love and need our library volunteers,” said Sheila Nance, director of the Bladen County Public Library. “We are very thankful that there are wonderful people willing to sacrifice their free time to help us serve at the library.”

Typically, the library has high school volunteers in need of service hours for Beta Club who are very helpful with an array of library tasks, but they also have a volunteer ladies group that actively look for members to join their group, “Friends of the Bladen County Public Library Group.”

“We’ve have been blessed the last few months,” Nance explained, “as they keep our book sale table operating, and they are currently fundraising toward the application process for nonprofit status.”

The Friends of the Bladen County public Library is actively looking for new members to join. Membership dues range from $10 to $150 per year and are tax deductible.

While volunteers sort books and help with Storytime at the library, across town, Mark Gillespie has been volunteering for years with the Elizabethtown Dixie Youth Baseball League. He has served as president for a long time.

“It’s been amazing,” Gillespie said as he looked back at over 30 years as president of the league.

Gillespie first started as a volunteer coach in 1986, and by 1992 was president.

Kyle Bostic and Carl Newkirk have been volunteers for as long, if not longer than Gillespie.

“I couldn’t do it without them,” Gillespie said, referring to Bostic and Newkirk. “Carl has been there longer than me, and Kyle has been on the board for over 25 years. They’re great guys. We’re pretty much co-presidents.”

Gillespie has been volunteering so long that he’s coached the kids of the kids he coached in the beginning, and some of them already have grandchildren.

Gillespie said that, although the community has been a huge supporter of the league, they are still short a couple of coaches and really need the extra help. Around 70 volunteers help keep the league running smoothly, but Gillespie added, “it’s been tough the last couple of years, we’ve struggled to find all the coaches that are needed.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer to help with the league, all that is needed is a background check before you can help coach a team. Call Gillespie at 910-876-7394, or Bostic at 910-874-2257 and tell them you’d like to volunteer to help with the league, and you’ll be on your way to making a difference as a volunteer.

