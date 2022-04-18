DUBLIN — The first-ever West Bladen Easter baseball Tournament will be played in its entirety on Tuesday after wet weather postponed games on Monday.

The first game between East Columbus and North Brunswick will be played at 1 p.m.

Game two will feature West Bladen versus West Columbus at 3 p.m.

The third-place game will be played at 5 p.m. and the championship will be played at 7 p.m.

All games will be five innings.

The concession stand will operate throughout the day.

Tickets are $6 with no passes out.