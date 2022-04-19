ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County commissioners were given an update on the Lock and Dam Nos. 2 and 3 on Monday from Senior Coastal Planner Dawn York with Moffat & Nichol, the company contracted by the county to handle the design for those sections of the Cape Fear River.

“The main goal from the beginning has been to restore access to historic migratory fish habitat— like striped bass and sturgeon,” York said. She added that there has been about $3,4 million in grants since 2016 to work with.

Commissioners were given a presentation that showed the work that was done at Lock and Dam No. 1 in 2013 — which is a Rock Arch Rapids Concept — and similar work is being suggested for Nos. 2 and 3.

“We modified the RARC in November to allow fish to get through,” York said. “We are constantly looking at alternatives that might be more eco-friendly and cost-effective.”

She added that designs are being done for multiple river flows.

“We have floods, droughts, spring flows, summer flows, etc., “she said. “But I want to emphasize that not a single dollar of taxpayer money is being used, and I’d like to maintain that.”

The locks and dams on the Cape Fear River are owned by the federal Corps of Engineers.

In other business Monday, the county …

— Approved a memorandum of understanding for Resilient Bladen Coalition.

— Approved a medical service agreement with East Coast Migrant Head Start Program.

— Approved a memorandum of understanding with Herzing University for an online nurse practitioner.

— Approved contracting with Systel Business for printer/copier/fax equipment.

— Approved the use of the courthouse lawn for a candlelight vigil on June 25.

— Recognized several employees for their years of service, including: Sharon Standing Bear, DSS, 5 years; Cheryl Batten, DSS, 5 years; Amelia Batten, EMS, 10 years; Demetria Lesane-Miles, health department, 5 years; Kirby Graham, housekeeping, 5 years; Monika Smith, library, 5 years; Al Coleman, detention, 5 years; and Dominque Davis, detention, 10 years.

The next meeting of the Bladen County Board of Commissioners will be May 2 at 6:30 p.m.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.