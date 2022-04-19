DUBLIN — On the evening of Friday, May 13, Bladen Community College will honor the Class of 2022 with a special graduation celebration event on campus that is open to graduates, their families, and the community.

The College’s campus graduation celebration activities will start at 6 p.m., with a pre-recorded ceremony video starting at 8:15 p.m. During the campus graduation celebration, graduates will have the opportunity to have a professional photograph taken in their cap and gown with the president of the college, receive a commemorative graduation gift, and enjoy different family friendly activities with complimentary, festive food choices.

In addition, there will be music and photo opportunities around campus to capture memories for families and friends.

Sylvia Johnson, a native of Bladen County, will be the featured guest speaker of Bladen Community College’s 2022 commencement program. Johnson is a recent, confirmed appointee of President Joe Biden to The Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board. The board is an independent, non-regulatory federal agency that investigates the root causes of major chemical incidents.

A graduate of Tar Heel High School, Johnson completed her undergraduate studies at Fayetteville State University, earned her masters at Virginia Commonwealth and obtained her PhD at Old Dominion University. She has strong ties to the community and is the daughter of the late Herbert and Annie Johnson. She has spent the last two decades working in various aspects of workplace safety and health.

The graduation ceremony video will be shown on campus during the event on a large outdoor screen starting at 8:15 p.m. The video will include the recognition of each graduate and is expected to be about an hour in duration. The video will also be live streamed on the college’s website and on the college’s Facebook page.

Graduates are urged to submit a photo and tribute to the college by May 1 to be used as an integral part of the graduation ceremony video. A special invitation and detailed instructions on how to participate in this year’s event was sent to all graduates personally by the college president.

Amanda Lee, president of Bladen Community College, remarked, “I am proud of your resilience and that of our faculty and staff. Your hard work, patience, and grace will continue to serve you well in the future. I look forward to celebrating with graduates, their families, friends, and our BCC family on Friday, May 13.”