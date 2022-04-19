CLARKTON — Savannah Temple A.M.E. Zion Church held its 11th Black History Virtual Distinguished Service Award’s Banquet on Saturday, March 5.

The guest speaker for the occasion was NFL Tennessee Titan’s defensive tackle Larrell Murchison, who spoke on fulfilling his dream to play in the NFL. He encouraged everyone to follow their dreams. Murchison graduated from East Bladen and NC State University. He is the son of Milton and Glenda Murchison. We thank Larrell for his continued support to the youth and Bladen County. You make us proud!

Several others were in attendance at the banquet, including 2022 candidates: Althea Weaver, candidate for Clerk of Superior Court; Hakeem Brown, candidate for sheriff; and former Sheriff Prentis Benston.

This year 14 were honored for their contributions to society. On Feb. 26, just days before the banquet, one of the recipients, Bro. Johnnie Smith Jr., passed away. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

The award recipients were as follows:

1. Betty Reaves: Senior Choir & Pastor’s Aid

2. Larrell M. Murchison: NFL Defensive Tackle

3. Annette Shipman: Deaconess & Missionary

4. Genice Carter: Trustee & Senior Choir

5. Rev. William Peterson: Pastor of Graham Chapel A.M.E. Zion & Retired Principal

6. Susie Nathan: Steward-Treasurer, Senior Choir-Lay Council President, & Church Secretary

7. Evelyn Lacks: Berry Plastics-30 years of service

8. Rev. Trishaun Kendall: Pastor of Mt. Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church

9. Esque Marcus Cromartie: Cromartie Trucking LLC-Owner

10. Mary L. McKoy: Humanitarian

11. Desmond Cromartie: Kellogg Snack Distributor

12. Robert McKoy, Jr.: RMJ Logistics Inc.-Owner

13. Charles Nathan: Retired US Army Sgt 1st Class, B.S. Psychology-MA Counselor, & Retired Juvenile Probation and Parole Officer

14. Johnnie Smith, Jr.: Mt. Olive Male Chorus-President &Humanitarian.