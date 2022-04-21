Detention officers

charged in ID case

LUMBERTON — Three Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center Officers were arrested Wednesday in connection with their alleged involvement in an identity theft crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont; Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton; and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke; were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The charges are in connection to the arrest of 42-year-old James E. Hunt Jr., of Rowland, on March 25.

Jackie Hunt, Phillips and Jones were arrested Wednesday and released after satisfying the conditions of their $500,000 unsecured bonds.

***

Allenton firefighter

gets welcomed home

LUMBERTON — “What you see is a miracle.”

Those were the words of Carmen Hayes as she spoke of her husband Paul Hayes, an assistant fire chief of the Allenton Volunteer Fire Department, who was injured after being struck by a vehicle while on duty March 17.

Paul Hayes was escorted to his home off Seventh Street in Lumberton Wednesday by firefighters from multiple departments including Allenton and Lumberton.

***

Toddler hit,

killed by vehicle

LUMBERTON — A toddler lost his life Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle.

The NCSHP was dispatched Tuesday about 4:17 p.m. to the scene on the 3000 block of Shaw Road near Parkton.

The 1-year-old child passed away after being struck by a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Myoshia Graham, which was backing up, Lewis said. No charges have been filed in the case.

Graham transported the child to a local fire department before he was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

***

Lara Trump

visits Clinton

CLINTON — On Monday night, Lara Trump and Sampson County Commissioner Clark Wooten held an evening event for a Republican question and answer session.

Community members as well as other elected and potential candidates gathered together at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center in a small, intimate group, to welcome the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump.

Trump is a graduate of NC State University and has Sampson County ties. She moved to New York to go to culinary school and grew up in Wrightsville Beach.

She led with discussion on previous and current administration, moving into Republicans taking back Congress as well as the White House.

From Champion Media reports