ELIZABETHTOWN — A new mobile unit that will provide behavioral health and primary care service to rural parts of Bladen County was introduced at the Cape Fear Farmers Market on Tuesday, April 12, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by approximately 50 people.

According to Cindy Elhers, executive vice president of Strategies, Policy and Innovation with Trillium Resource, the mobile unit is designed to answer the disparity of services available to rural communities by connecting available resources using in person visits and technology.

Bladen County Chairman Ray Britt expressed how excited that county government was to bring this service to the citizens. Bladen County Health Department Director Terry Duncan echoed the commissioner’s comment, adding that the unit will include a Health Department nurse.

The unit is provided by Trillium Health Sources and Coastal Horizons. Margaret Weller-Stargell, president and CEO of Coastal Horizons, explained that the unit helps break down the barriers to care by treating the whole person.

For more information on the mobile units, go to https://www.trilliumhealthresources.org/index.php/regional-operations/mobile-integrated-care-units

The ribbon-cutting was coordinated by the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.