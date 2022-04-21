Bladen County organizations urged to sell tickets

WILMINGTON — The annual “Cruisin for Kids Charity Car Raffle” presented by Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place is back.

The program is designed to help provide a funding stream to help nonprofits and community-based organizations in the region through a raffle that will ultimately award a student a new car.

Now in its fourth year, raffle tickets are now on sale for $10 online at www.nc-wraap.com for a chance to win a cash prize or a 2022 car.

First place is a Mitsubishi Mirage G4; second place will be $1,000 in cash; and third place will be $500 in cash.

“For a $10 ticket, this event not only gives people the chance to win a brand new 2022 Mirage G4, but will also create a funding stream for nonprofits that register and participate by selling raffle tickets,” said Daryl Dockery, executive director of WRAAP. “For each ticket sold, the nonprofit selling the ticket will receive $4.”

The event drawing will be streamed live at NCWRAAP on Facebook on Dec. 10, 2022, at noon and take place on the campus of Cape Fear Community College in the Schwartz Center event party room, 610 N. Front St. in Wilmington. There will be light food, refreshments and entertainment provided for guests in attendance — but space will be limited.

The Mirage G4 isn’t the only thing the winning ticket-holder will receive. Along with the fully-loaded car — which has a value of more than $19,000 — the winner will also not have to pay any of the tax, title or licensing fees, which will be included with the vehicle along with oil changes for life through D&E Mitsubishi.

In addition, the winner will get to choose from among four colors for their new Mitsubishi.

For more information, call 910-392-6007 or purchase raffle tickets at www.nc-wraap.com. Raffle tickets are only $10 each.

WRAAP is award winning 501 © 3 nonprofit “youth” organization in Wilmington.

“The company’s mission is to bridge the educational and social gaps that exist among youth, families, and communities,” Dockery said.

W. Curt Vincen t can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.