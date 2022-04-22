A Holocaust survivor in her 90s now, escaping the war in Ukraine, was asked, “What do you want to say to the world?”. She replied, “Live in joy. Live in peace.”

Perhaps the tragedy of our time is that people mistook decadent pleasures and mindless excitement for joy; people mistook drugged oblivion and drunken stupor for peace. All of it was of Satan.

And raising the noise volume, the decibel level, does not move anyone closer to the Truth. Noise has become desirable to multitudes of this generation. The sale of car and truck mufflers must be in a pitiful state now. Is ear-splitting noise needed to drown out anxiety, spawned by a desperate and purposeless, frantic and rudderless life?

William Shakespeare said that “all the world’s a stage,” and we are actors on it. He placed those words in the mouth of a desperate, depressed character in one of his famous tragedies, but few scholars think the world’s greatest playwright was not thinking about us when he wrote those much-quoted words.

I will add, all of us act out our lives for a desired audience. Most of us do that unconsciously, no doubt, but for a specific audience, nonetheless. It matters. It matters who that audience is. It matters Who our audience is. Who is your audience?

I won’t pretend to be clueless, and in search of the reason for the chaotic state of our world now. Death of God blasphemy and mindless Nihilism direct this play. I repeat myself. Artificial, chaotic, exhibitionistic, even physically violent, to a silly, outrageous degree, was the recent Oscars display, and certainly Will Smith’s onstage slap of Chris Rock, following Smith’s verbal assault beforehand (audio-blocked). The media have taken us through that one an unnecessary number of times. ( Anything for higher ratings and the money made from them.)

All of that fiasco was unfortunate. But most tragic is a broader world stage cluttered with Nihilistic, self-seeking actors, bumping up dangerously against one another and clamoring for centerstage, having no moral rudder, no spiritual compass, stumbling in the darkness, without the Light. That is humanity’s predicament now. Even more so than in Shakespeare’s day.

I return to the question: Who is your audience? Who directs your life role? Whom are you seeking to please? What do you fill your stage with; what is your act about? Is it a shallow, thoughtless act, a mere role? Are you just performing, watching yourself in a mental video?

The enemy wishes us to lead merely self-centered, performative lives, in which few of our acts are genuine, little more than a selfish performance we enact for our own pleasure. To say that most live according to the pleasure principle is an understatement. Pleasure is humankind’s guiding principle now; I don’t need to spell out the many forms it takes. But the mental video screen on which the actor observes his own performance and is most absorbed by it, may be a fairly new way of falling into sin, enabled by the example and dominance of the screen now. We need to give that some thought.

God offers a different way to live. The Crucifixion of Jesus and His Resurrection from death changed the very nature of the created order. Amazing grace and omnipotent, divine power gave to humanity and Earth a new stage, a new purpose and role, and, most important of all, a new Director, Christ Jesus the Lord, Creator and Director. We don’t have to compete for the starring role; it is not ours to play. We don’t have to forget our lines or our stage directions. We don’t have to slap around another actor to get attention.

In fact, we don’t have to act at all. Stepping to the devil’s music makes a fool of us … always. We can stop acting, and be real. We can give our short time here back to the One who gave it to us. He will make us honest, useful, and joyful. Hallelujah! Only He is our True and Worthy Audience. Playwright, Director, and lead Actor, Jesus our Lord Is the One in His Trinitarian Sovereignty toward Whom, and for Whom, we can speak our lines, and honor as our divine Audience.

God accepts our sincerely (the central word here is “sincerely”) penitent confession of sin and our genuine (the central word here is “genuine”), godly sorrow for the mess we have made. When we trust Him, the Playwright and Director of the play, and His wise direction of our small supporting, or cameo, role on His wide stage, we get it right. Praise the Lord!

All glory to God!

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives at White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.