Here’s what to know ahead of the May 17 primary

It’s understandable if there is confusion about who’s running for what office in which district for the May 17 primary..

The N.C. Supreme Court told state lawmakers to redraw district maps for the General Assembly and Congress, saying the maps gave an unfair advantage to Republicans. Judges accepted new maps for the N.C. House and Senate, but a court drew the final version for the Congressional map.

Now, districts are set for a primary that will set the stage for the midterm election in November. Those results could have major implications in Washington, as Democrats try to maintain some control of the House and Senate.

Locally, many voters will see a change in their representation in the General Assembly as a result of new districts lines.

In Bladen County, there are a few races of interest to watch:

Republican Sheriff Jim McVicker faces a challenge in the primary, and two Democrats are also vying for a seat in the general election ballot in November.

Incumbents on the county commission board and the school board also face primary challengers.

In the N.C. House of Representatives, Republican William Brisson faces no primary challenge to represent Bladen and Sampson counties. No Democrats filed for the seat, which means Brisson will serve another term in office.

Statewide, a very crowded field of candidates is running for the U.S. Senate, including former N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. House member Ted Budd, both Republicans, and Democrat Cheri Beasley, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. Incumbent Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican, is not seeking re-election.

Bladen County has about 22,000 registered voters, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

In primary elections, voters must fill out a ballot associated with their registered political party. Unaffiliated voters can choose which ballot to fill out. The county has about 9,700 registered Democrats and about 5,100 Republicans, data shows. About 7,000 voters in the county are not affiliated with a political party.

Here’s a list of everyone who is running in the primary in Bladen:

Bladen County Board of Commissioners (District 02)

— Republicans: Charles Ray Peterson, Bladenboro (incumbent); Dawson Singletary, Bladenboro

— No Democratic primary

Bladen County Board of Education (county-wide)

— Democrats: Harfel Davis, Elizabethtown; Vince Rozier, Tar Heel; Cory Singletary, Clarkton (incumbent); Sophia Brixey, Bladenboro

— No Republican primary

Bladen County Board of Education (District 02)

— Republicans: Ben Lee, Bladenboro; Berry Lewis, Bladenboro; Mackie Singletary, Bladenboro

— No Democratic primary

Bladen County Clerk of Superior Court

— Republicans: Cristin Hursey, Dublin; Jason Britt, Bladenboro

— No Democratic primary

U.S. House (District 7)

— Democrats: Charles E. Evans, Fayetteville; Charles Graham, Lumberton; Yushonda Midgette, Winnabow; Steve Miller, Wilmington

— Republicans: David Rouzer, Wilmington (incumbent); Max Southworth-Beckwith, Currie

U.S. Senate

— Democrats: James L. Carr Jr., Harrisburg; Robert Colon, Wallace; Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Raleigh; Constance (Lov) Johnson, Charlotte; Tobias LaGrone, Greensboro; B.K. Maginnis, Charlotte; Rett Newton, Beaufort; Marcus W. Williams, Lumberton; Greg Antoine, Fayetteville; Cheri Beasley, Raleigh; Chrelle Booker, Tryon

— Republicans: Marjorie K. Eastman, Cary; David Flaherty, Cameron; Benjamin E. Griffiths,; Kenneth Harper Jr., Archdale; Pat McCrory, Charlotte; Charles Kenneth Moss, Randleman; Lichia Sibhatu, Raleigh; Debora Tshiovo, Moravian Falls; Mark Walker, Summerfield; Jen Banwart, Fuquay-Varina; Ms. Lee A. Brian, Clayton; Leonard L. Bryant, Fayetteville; Ted Budd, Advance; Drew Bulecza, Lincolnton

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice (Seat 05)

— Republicans: Victoria E. Prince, Greensboro; April C. Wood, Lexington; Trey Allen, Hillsborough

— No Democratic primary

N.C. Court of Appeals (Seat 09)

— Republicans: Beth Freshwater Smith, Wilson; Donna Stroud, Garner

— No Democratic primary

N.C. Court of Appeals (Seat 11)

— Republicans: Michael J. Stading, Charlotte; Charlton L. Allen, Mooresville

— No Democratic primary

N.C. District Court Judge (District 13 Seat 02)

— Republicans: Preston B. Hilton, Leland; Bryan Wilson, Winnabow

– No Democratic primary

Sarah Nagem can be reached at sarahnagem@borderbelt.org.