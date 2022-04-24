COUNCIL — International Cultural Exchange Services recently welcomed Linda Lee as a new local coordinator.

“I am a retired CPA living in Southeast North Carolina about an hour from the coast with my husband, horses, dog and some chickens,” Lee said. “We moved here from the Winston-Salem/Greensboro area about four years ago.

“I love, riding/showing horses, gardening, cooking/baking, reading and good movies,” she added. “We are excited to be hosting a student from Germany for the 2022 academic year. I am excited to work with exchange students because I have traveled a good bit, and love meeting new people and learning about other cultures.”

Lee is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them and feels that having exchange students in the local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries.

Lee will be working with families and schools in Council and in the surrounding area. She is currently looking for families that would like to host for the school year of 2022.

Exchange students live as a member of the host family — not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student.

As the local coordinator, Lee is available to answer questions, give advice, and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.

For more information about hosting or working with ICES, contact Linda Lee at lslee@icesusa.org.