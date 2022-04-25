Railroad crossings

scheduled to close

PEMBROKE — CSX Transportation has scheduled a series of railroad closures throughout Robeson County for the replacement of new railroad ties.

— Rowland: A railroad crossing on Brayboy Road is scheduled to close on May 2.

— Rex: Railroad Crossings on Mount Tabor and Lewis McNeill roads are scheduled to close on May 9. The railroad crossings on Crenshaw, Rennert, Morgan J, and Nantucket roads will close as well on May 10.

— Red Springs: The Buies Mill and Buie Philadelphus road railroads in Red Springs will close on May 9.

— Pembroke: On May 2, the crossing at the McRae and Union School roads will close; the crossing on Deep Branch Road will close on May 3; a crossing on N.C. 711/Third Street is scheduled to close on May 4. The railroad will close on Saint Anna and Corinth Roads as well on May 4; and, on May 5, CSX will close a railroad on N.C. 72.

***

Tribe honors

Rebecca Asser

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council on Thursday recognized an N.C. State University graduate student for her assistance in the efforts to restore the Maxton Hayes Pond.

Rebecca Asser was presented a beaded hawk feather on behalf of the tribal council and Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery for her research conducted on the pond and assistance in the development of a design for its restoration.

***

New director

for Hope Alive

LUMBERTON — The nonprofit Hope Alive that has been allocated $10 million in state funding to launch a drug treatment and rehab center near Parkton has named a familiar face as its new executive director.

Pembroke native Oryan Lowry, who has formerly served as Rowland town administrator and Pembroke town manager, has been named executive director of the nonprofit.

Hope Alive is a nonprofit organization of Greater Hope International Church in Lumberton.

***

Street’s status

leads to debate

TURKEY — Tensions were high last week during the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting as a heated debate broke out regarding the closure of a street within the town.

The topic, under new business, was for “re-opening” the road known as East Railroad Street. Mayor Max Pope proposed to the board that the street be re-opened and looked into as the street in question may have never officially been closed.

Pope followed up requesting attorney Alison Carr look into the status of the road for clarification. Carr said she already had and reported her findings to the board.

“There are no records on file to show any action been taken,” Pope replied.

