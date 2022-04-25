DUBLIN – The time is now to make plans to attend Bladen Community College this summer and fall.

Summer classes begin Wednesday, June 1, and fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 15.

Contact the BCC Advising Center at 910-879-8854 or email bccadvising@bladencc.edu where our team of advisors are available to guide you every step of the way. Check out our website at www.bladencc.edu for more information or to explore the different programs available.

If you need additional information, please visit our Advising Center located in Building 2 for one-on-one, in-person assistance. We want to see you at Bladen Community College and we are making it easier than ever to enroll.

Did you know that scholarships and financial aid are available? If you graduated from high school in 2021 or 2022, you may be eligible to attend Bladen Community College FREE with the Longleaf Commitment Grant. For more information about scholarships or financial aid, contact 910-879-5567.

Whether you want to start a new career, enhance your current skills, or prepare for transfer to a university — it’s a great time to join the BCC family.