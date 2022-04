If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact me, Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future.

This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.