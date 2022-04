Courtesy photo

The Rev. Carl A. Smith will be celebrating 20 years as Pastor of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Sunday, May 1. At 10 a.m., DJ AL “Boggie” Lewis will be broadcasting his Sunday Morning Gospel hour “Live” from Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church and from noon until 1:30 p.m. there will be a drive-by celebration in honor of Rev. Smith. The church address is 851 S, Braddy Plantation Road in Council.