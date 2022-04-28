The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@www.bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

April 29

• The Clarkton Beautification Committee will hold its annual BBQ lunch fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the historic Clarkton Town Depot, located at the corner of Elm and Hester Street. Meals include a BBQ plate with beverage and sides for $10.

• The Bladen Community College Board of Trustees will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. in the college auditorium (Building No. 9).

April 30

• The Bladen Gardeners will hold their annual plant sale at the Cape Fear Farmers’s Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plants available include tomato, angel trumpet, lilies, roses, figs, dogwood trees, willow trees. hydrangeas, quince, hibiscus and more. Proceeds go to annual scholarship fund. For questions, call 910-862-4591.

• New Hope Baptist Church, 1604 White Plains Church Road, will celebrate Pastor Andrew and Lady Pabon’s fourth anniversary with a fish fry on the church grounds from 1 to 4 p.m.. There will be music, fellowship and fun. The public is invited.

• Bladen County Relay For Life will be held at Elizabethtown Middle School from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be an opening ceremony at 5:15 p.m.; luminary ceremony at 8 p.m.; vendors; music; and a survivors walk. Anyone wanting to have a team, be a sponsor or vendor can call Mary Williams at 888-794-6233.

• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown.

• A Narcotics Anonymous meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Spaulding Monroe Cultural Center, located at 508 Martin Luther King Dr. in Bladenboro. Call 910-840-4063 for information.

May 6

• Bladen Crisis Center will hold a BBQ plate fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. Plates will cost $8 and include BBQ (sauce provided by Big Moe’s), slaw, baked beans and hushpuppies. Tickets are available at Bladen Crisis Thrift store and BCA partner churches. For information, go to www.bladencrisis.org.

• United Way’s annual Day of Caring event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May 7

• The annual Carvers Creek community “MayDay” celebration will be held at the Baltimore Community Center starting at noon. There will be a fried chicken dinner with fixings for an $8 donation per plate.

• The Bladen Gardeners will hold their annual plant sale at the Cape Fear Farmers’s Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plants available include tomato, angel trumpet, lilies, roses, figs, dogwood trees, willow trees. hydrangeas, quince, hibiscus and more. Proceeds go to annual scholarship fund. For questions, call 910-862-4591.

• White Lake PRO-AM Half Triathlon in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

May 8

• White Lake Spring International and Sprint in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

May 10

• The Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet at 8 a.m. in the McDuffie Room of the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center in Elizabethtown.

May 14

• Spring Homecoming will be held at Harmony Hall Plantation Village in White Oak from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be tours of the home and grounds, as well as a walk to the Cape Fear River.

• Lu Mil Vineyard will host a May Day Jamboree from 2 to 8 p.m.

May 17

• Bladen County Sheriff’s Office will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its location, 299 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

May 20

• White Lake Water Festival, from 6 to 10 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 21

• White Lake Water Festival, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 28

• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown

June 11

• The 10th annual Camp Clearwater Luau will be held at Camp Clearwater, White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.