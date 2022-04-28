The Faith Calendar is for Bladen County church events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change. All event listings should be sent by email to news@www.bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

May 22

• Hickory Grove Baptist Church cordially invites everyone to join us and bring your friends and family to a concert performed by the Glory Bound Gospel Quartet at 6:30 p.m. in the church’s Family Life Center at 6414 Center Road, Bladenboro. Our Youth choir will join the quartet in singing some of their favorite songs, and refreshments will be served. For information, call 910-863-1506.

May 29

• Butters Baptist Church will be celebrating its 90th-year anniversary. Everyone is invited to come worship and celebrate this milestone. Sunday school starts at 9 a.m., worship service at 10 a.m. and there will be food and fellowship following church services. If you are interested in sharing a message in song, we would appreciate that greatly. Hope to see you.