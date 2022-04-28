ELIZABETHTOWN — A 15-year-old juvenile turned himself in following a search after a shooting that took place in the area of Moultrie Lane and Peanut Plant Road on Wednesday.

According to Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker, the teen turned himself in at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“After speaking with the juvenile, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and taken into custody by the Department of Juvenile Justice,” McVicker stated in a press release. “The investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected.”

The shooting took place on Wednesday morning and sparked a search — initially for two suspects. One individual was hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, that search led to the apprehension of three suspects at around noon. No information has been released about those three suspects.

The shooting also sparked a lockdown of Bladen County Schools sites.

Ellie Johnson, public information officer with Bladen County Schools, said the lockdown was lifted after about 30 minutes at Bladen Early College, Bladen Lakes Primary School, Bladenboro Middle School, Bladenboro Primary School, Clarkton School of Discovery, Dublin Primary School, East Arcadia School, East Bladen High School, Plain View Primary School, Tar Heel Middle School and West Bladen High School.

That left the lockdown in place at Elizabethtown Middle School, Elizabethtown Primary School and the District Office.

But with the Sheriff’s Office announcement that the suspects had been found, the all-clear was given and the lockdown expired for those final three sites.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.