Courtesy photo

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office celebrated National Administrative Professionals Day this week. ‘No one is more cherished in this world than someone who lightens the burden of another,’ Sheriff Jim McVicker said. ‘People like you have a wonderful gift for taking care of others all while taking care of business.’ McViker along with the entire staff at Sheriff’s Office passed along a ‘thank you’ to all the administrative team for the hard work they provide the citizens of Bladen County. ‘It takes a special person to look after all the needs of others above their own,’ McVicker added. ‘Thanks for always keeping the office running smoothly.’ In the photo are Sheryl Young, Amber Michalek, Sheriff McVicker, Shella Stephens, Sonya Heustess, Crystal McDaniel, and Tracy Hatcher.