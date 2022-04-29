ELIZABETHTOWN — The Southeastern Economic Development Commission held its 54th annual meeting on Monday, April 25, at the Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown.

The Commission’s membership is comprised of Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Pender, New Hanover, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, and Scotland counties. Each county has four representatives to serve on the Board of Directors.

SEDC is the designated Economic Development District for southeastern North Carolina. The District assists its member counties and other eligible applicants in applying for federal grant investments that help generate jobs, protect existing jobs, and stimulate economic growth. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is the federal funding agency.

Pamela Bostic, executive director of SEDC, welcomed board members and guests who included Golden LEAF Foundation President, Chief Executive Officer Scott T. Hamilton; representatives from the offices of Senator Richard Burr and Congressman David Rouzer; elected and local government officials from the twelve member counties, and economic development allies from the region. Bostic emphasized that EDA funds SEDC to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private investment capital investment and create and retain jobs in southeastern North Carolina.

Golden LEAF Foundation President/Chief Executive Officer Scott T. Hamilton was the keynote speaker. In his comments, Mr. Hamilton gave an overview of what Golden LEAF has contributed to the region, the future of the Foundation, and collaboration opportunities with Golden LEAF. The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from a 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers.

Hamilton explained North Carolina is the only state that created an independent nonprofit to utilize the funds to increase economic opportunities for rural, tobacco-dependent, and economically distressed communities through leadership in grantmaking, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation. Mr. Hamilton emphasized that Golden LEAF has helped create 65,000 jobs, more than one-half a billion dollars in new payroll, and more than 85,000 workers trained or retrained for higher-wage jobs. Over two decades, Golden LEAF has funded 1,970 projects totaling $1.1 billion.

After Hamilton’s presentation, Bob Taylor, SEDC Disaster Recovery coordinator, reported to the Full Board and attendees about hurricane recovery assistance and COVID Pandemic Recovery and Resiliency. According to Taylor’s report, funding applications for Hurricane Matthew resulted in $13.4 million in funds awarded to communities in the SEDC region. After Hurricane Florence, $21.4 million was awarded for recovery assistance, and there has been $1.51 million awarded for economic resiliency initiatives due to the COVID pandemic, and $10.26 million in funding is pending.

Mark Ward, SEDC Interim chairman, gave a director’s report. Ward reported that the SEDC member counties, cities, and other eligible applicants in the District received investments totaling more than $122 million involving 183 projects from the EDA made possible by the regional planning efforts led by SEDC. This fiscal year over $1.5 million in EDA grant funding has been awarded for a project in the region, with an additional $3.8 million pending final approval by EDA. Ward reported that EDA invested $1,575,000 in Pender County for a natural gas fuel generator project that will create 50 jobs and save 30 jobs. The project also leveraged $8 million in private investment. These amounts do not include other federal, state, or local matching funds for the projects. Ward also announced that SEDC created a one-time Product Development Grant for its member counties and awarded $110,000 for projects to support economic development projects.

The SEDC Full Board elected the following officers for a one-year term for 2022–2023: Ward from Scotland County as chairman; Gary Lanier from Columbus County as vice chairman; and Chuck Heustess from Bladen County as secretary/treasurer.

The SEDC Office is in Elizabethtown. For more information about SEDC, visit www.sedcnc.org.