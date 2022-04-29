The souce of joy is gratitude. Let me accentuate a Bible couplet, priceless in meaning and message. “Rejoice evermore.” From I Thessalonians 5:16, Paul exhorts us to repeat it often.

My subject is joy. Delight, I knew about. Fun, I knew about. Joy, I learned about.

I saw joy. I witnessed it. That is the way I first learned joy. Just four-years-old, sitting under the collection table at New Light Church in Bladenboro, I saw joy, in my Mama’s shouting, in glistening tears of gratitude streaming down her cheeks; as she shouted before the Lord, I saw joy in her salvation in Him, and in her thanksgiving for healing from a deadly infection after c-section and the death of her baby boy, my little brother. Whirling about with gladness and jubilation, Mama shouted, and showed me joy!

Then, on a March evening in my fourteenth year, the Holy Spirit gave to me justification through Christ Jesus, as I responded to a joyous revival sermon preached at Glen Raven Baptist in Kinston. The Amazing Grace of God the Father, and the absolute Love of His sacrificial gift of His Son, transported me from conviction to conversion, and initiated this stumbling but jubilant journey of faith I travel. All glory to God!

From the Hebrew Bible, I learned from David, the “man after God’s own heart,” whose joyful Psalms, and unrestrained praise, had set him to shouting, with grateful exultation before his Lord. “So David went and brought up the ark of God from the house of Obed-edom into the city of David with gladness.” (2 Samuel 6:12b). Let me say right here that the word translated as “gladness” means literally “whirling about with joy” in the Hebrew text. “…and David danced before the Lord with all his might.”. (6:14a). I can see it! David danced, shouted, with all his might! Whirling about with joy in praise of God!

Paul’s joy and devotion match David’s. “Rejoice evermore.”. Throughout the Philippians letter, too, Paul exclaims joy! His thanksgiving ricochets off the prison walls! To the Christians at Philippi, he writes, “I thank my God upon every remembrance of you. Always in every prayer of mine for you all making request with joy.”. (Phil. 1:3,4) He repeats, “Rejoice in the Lord always; and again I say, Rejoice.”. (Phil. 4:4). (The original biblical manuscripts contain no punctuation. I wish translators had chosen punctuation showing the jubilation in the original texts.)

Paul witnesses to, and exhorts, joyously, consecrated discipleship, made possible at last, for the trusting believer and follower of Christ Jesus, through and by, God’s Will and the power of the Resurrection.

And here, I stop and erase some of this column to exchange it for what is important first. God’s forgiveness is our deepest need. It was Paul’s. It was David’s. Guilt is our heaviest burden and stain. There are no exceptions. Joy cannot be known in the unforgiven soul. Joy cannot be experienced in the unrepentant heart and its unconfessed sin. Riotous revelry is possible. Orgies can be held. All the seven deadly sins, and then some, are available for the taking, but joy cannot be experienced in rebellion against God.

Deep, genuinely contrite repentance, and God’s forgiveness, are the prerequisite, and necessary, avenue of joy. God’s divine forgiveness cannot be bypassed, detoured, made an end run around, laughed off, mocked, ignored, or escaped. Without repentance on our part, and forgiveness on the Lord’s, we will never shout out joy, on our pew, or in the church aisle; or kneel and weep our joy at an altar; there will be no joyous praise and reverence in our worship, no heartfelt Amens and Hallelujahs! All of the best of life, requires God as our Sovereign, Who forgives our sin, delivers us from enslaving bondage to sin, and infuses our repentant and contrite hearts with divine joy! “The joy of the Lord is your strength.” (Nehemiah 8:10). Hallelujah!

David’s dancing, “with all his might,” honored the Lord God of Israel! From a prison cell, Paul shouted joy in worship of the risen Christ! David and Paul, each, was what Adrian Rogers called, ” both a great sinner… and a great repenter.”. And each carried godly sorrow for his sin. Godly sorrow is itself a divine gift, the solemn and sacred residue of genuine repentance and conversion, but it will not overwhelm the joy the Lord gives to the forgiven repenter. Joy abides! And abounds!

“Rosy-fingered dawn” has crossed the sky and lake. Glory to God for this new day! And for joy!

Thanks be to God.

Elizabeth Barnes is a native of Bladen County and now lives at White Lake. She taught Christian theology at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and at Baptist Theological Seminary at Richmond. She is a member of Beard’s Chapel Baptist Church.