ELIZABETHTOWN — As the sun set Saturday evening, the west end of the Elizabethtown Middle School track began to glow with the flames from 220 luminaries during the annual Bladen County Relay for Life ceremony.

“It’s so important … we need to keep remembering,” said Mary Williams, event chair. “I’m really happy with the number of luminaries, and I’m so thankful for all those who volunteered — some are new and some who have done this for years.”

The Relay for Life event was held from 5 to 10 p.m.

After all the luminaries were lit, the 181 names were announced after a prayer.

While some participants chose to walk slow laps around the track, others spent time in chairs chatting. There was a food tent serving meals, drinks and desserts, and plenty of music.

Sherry Harvey from Lisbon was busy much of the evening sorting numerous food items collected over the past several weeks during a special “Canned Food Drive for Survivors.”

“We make sure to give a bag of food to each cancer survivor here,” Harvey said.

Before the event wrapped up, members of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church gathered to present a donation to Bladen County Relay for Life in the amount of $3,130. That donation was a collection of money raised by those who participated in a nearly month-long walk-a-thon, where each member donated at least $30 and walked 30 miles over the course of the month.

“We had 27 who participated in the walk,” said the Rev. Rachel Mitchell, president of the Health Ministry.

The top donation came from Patricia McKoy Willis, who contributed $1,041; the second-largest amount came from Harvey, who contributed $284.

A new program

Williams said she is excited about a relatively new program that has begun in Bladen County through the American Cancer Society titled ‘Road to Recovery.” The program assists those with cancer and their families by getting patients to doctor appointments and also with a place to stay when treatments are needed out of town.

“The Hope House gives a cancer patient’s family a place to stay nearby,” Williams said. “I know there is one in Durham, but there are others around the state as well.”

