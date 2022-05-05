Man sentenced

to life in prison

LUMBERTON — One man serving a life sentence in Maine pled guilty last week to charges including first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Braxton Chavis Jr., whose body was found in a wooded area off Alma Road in Maxton.

Tony Cornelious Locklear Sr. pled guilty April 28 to the charges of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping, according to court documents.

Locklear was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott said.

***

Task Force is

having success

LUMBERTON — Since the Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force was formed the group has seized multiple guns and more than $7,000 in currency, according to the Hope Mills Police Department.

The Multi-Jurisdictional Gun and Drug Task Force has been in operation for nearly two years. The task force is comprised of the Lumberton, Red Springs, St. Pauls, Maxton, Pembroke, Rowland, Parkton, and Hope Mills police departments, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, and the United States Department of Homeland Security.

“Since its formation, the task force has seized 41 firearms and $7,887 in currency,” a statement on the HMPD Facebook page reads.

***

Red Springs man

faces murder charge

LUMBERTON — A Red Springs man has been charged with second-degree murder in the on April 7 shooting death of a 33-year-old Red Springs man.

Avery Chavis, 20, was charged with second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle in connection with the death of Vincent Parker, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chavis was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.

Chavis was arrested Tuesday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division investigators.

***

Man indicted in

2012 murder case

CLINTON — Nearly a decade after a body was found in Sampson County, the victim of a fatal gunshot wound, a suspect is in custody and has been charged in the murder.

Glen Allen Stewart, Jr. was identified as a person of interest during the initial investigation, but authorities said it was determined that there was not enough evidence at that time to proceed with charges.

But on May 3, Stewart was served with an order for arrest for murder. A judge issued Stewart a $500,000 secured bond.

Stewart is also currently incarcerated in the federal prison system for unrelated charges.

From Champion Media reports