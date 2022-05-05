The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.
May 6
• Bladen Crisis Center will hold a BBQ plate fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. Plates will cost $8 and include BBQ (sauce provided by Big Moe’s), slaw, baked beans and hushpuppies. Tickets are available at Bladen Crisis Thrift store and BCA partner churches. For information, go to www.bladencrisis.org.
• United Way’s annual Day of Caring event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• There will be a chicken bog fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Clarkton. Delivery is available for 10 or more plates — call 910-879-2500. Proceeds to benefit cancer patient Randy West of Clarkton.
May 7
• The annual Carvers Creek community “MayDay” celebration will be held at the Baltimore Community Center starting at noon. There will be a fried chicken dinner with fixings for an $8 donation per plate.
• The Bladen Gardeners will hold their annual plant sale at the Cape Fear Farmers’s Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plants available include tomato, angel trumpet, lilies, roses, figs, dogwood trees, willow trees. hydrangeas, quince, hibiscus and more. Proceeds go to annual scholarship fund. For questions, call 910-862-4591.
• White Lake PRO-AM Half Triathlon in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri
• The annual Kids Day for the Elizabethtown Police Department will begin behind Town Hall at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. There will be food, games, face painting, bounce houses and more.
May 8
• White Lake Spring International and Sprint in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri
May 10
• The Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet at 8 a.m. in the McDuffie Room of the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center in Elizabethtown.
May 14
• Spring Homecoming will be held at Harmony Hall Plantation Village in White Oak from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be tours of the home and grounds, as well as a walk to the Cape Fear River.
• Lu Mil Vineyard will host a May Day Jamboree from 2 to 8 p.m.
May 17
• Primary election day
• Bladen County Sheriff’s Office will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its location, 299 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.
May 20
• White Lake Water Festival, from 6 to 10 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com
May 21
• White Lake Water Festival, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com
May 28
• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown
May 30
MEMORIAL DAY
June 11
• The 10th annual Camp Clearwater Luau will be held at Camp Clearwater, White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates
June 18
• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.
June 25
• A candlelight vigil will be held at the Bladenboro Historical Building to raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning. No time given.
July 4
INDEPENDENCE DAY
July 16
• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.
ONGOING
• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.