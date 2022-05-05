The Community Calendar is for Bladen County events only and is a free service for the community. All items subject to change; meetings may be via internet. All event listings should be sent by email to news@bladenjournal.com — no phone calls, please.

***

May 6

• Bladen Crisis Center will hold a BBQ plate fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 901 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown. Plates will cost $8 and include BBQ (sauce provided by Big Moe’s), slaw, baked beans and hushpuppies. Tickets are available at Bladen Crisis Thrift store and BCA partner churches. For information, go to www.bladencrisis.org.

• United Way’s annual Day of Caring event, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• There will be a chicken bog fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Clarkton. Delivery is available for 10 or more plates — call 910-879-2500. Proceeds to benefit cancer patient Randy West of Clarkton.

May 7

• The annual Carvers Creek community “MayDay” celebration will be held at the Baltimore Community Center starting at noon. There will be a fried chicken dinner with fixings for an $8 donation per plate.

• The Bladen Gardeners will hold their annual plant sale at the Cape Fear Farmers’s Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plants available include tomato, angel trumpet, lilies, roses, figs, dogwood trees, willow trees. hydrangeas, quince, hibiscus and more. Proceeds go to annual scholarship fund. For questions, call 910-862-4591.

• White Lake PRO-AM Half Triathlon in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

• The annual Kids Day for the Elizabethtown Police Department will begin behind Town Hall at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. There will be food, games, face painting, bounce houses and more.

May 8

• White Lake Spring International and Sprint in White Lake. For information, go to www.setupevents.com/nc-tri

May 10

• The Bladen Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will meet at 8 a.m. in the McDuffie Room of the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Center in Elizabethtown.

May 14

• Spring Homecoming will be held at Harmony Hall Plantation Village in White Oak from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be tours of the home and grounds, as well as a walk to the Cape Fear River.

• Lu Mil Vineyard will host a May Day Jamboree from 2 to 8 p.m.

May 17

• Primary election day

• Bladen County Sheriff’s Office will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its location, 299 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown.

May 20

• White Lake Water Festival, from 6 to 10 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 21

• White Lake Water Festival, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. For information, call 910-862-4368 or go to http://whitelakewaterfestival.com

May 28

• Coffee, Cars, and Croissants — classic car cruise-in, 9 a.m. to noon, at Cape Fear Farmers Market, Elizabethtown

May 30

MEMORIAL DAY

June 11

• The 10th annual Camp Clearwater Luau will be held at Camp Clearwater, White Lake. For information, call 910-862-3365 or go to https://campclearwater.com/important-dates

June 18

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

June 25

• A candlelight vigil will be held at the Bladenboro Historical Building to raise awareness of fentanyl poisoning. No time given.

July 4

INDEPENDENCE DAY

July 16

• A Community Prayer Service will be held at the Bladen County Courthouse lawn starting at noon.

ONGOING

• If you love arts and crafts, photography, etc., please contact Torie Nealy, curator for Bladenboro visual arts council — a product of Bladenboro Historical Society — at vgnealy94@gmail.com to display your works, join the council, become an art club member or to participate in fun events that will be planned in the near future. This is a nonprofit organization. Any donations to the visual arts council will be greatly appreciated.