ELIZABETHTOWN — According to informati0on from the Bladen County Board of Elections, a total of 133 registered voters cast their ballots on Thursday during One-Stop early voting for the May 17 primary.

On Wednesday, 125 ballots were cast in the county.

To date, over the course of the first eight days of One-Stop, 973 voters have cast ballots.

The early voting period — or One-Stop voting — for the 2022 statewide primary ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time.

During One-Stop voting, registered voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in the county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

