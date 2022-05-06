FAYETTEVILLE — One of the largest fundraisers ever held by Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity will be hosted by Sweet Valley Ranch in Fayetteville on June 26, and Bladen County is invited.

According to April DeLeon, director of marketing for Habitat, the purpose of the fundraiser is to celebrate the building of 47 homes in Fayetteville’s Oak Ridge, as well as the constructions going on in both Bladen and Sampson counties.

“It’s important to know that any money raised during gthe fundraiser from Bladen County — through table sponsors, ticket sales, etc. — will go back to Bladen County projects,” DeLeon said. “We wan t all three counties to benefit from this fundraiser.”

The event will feature a barbecue dinner with live music, a solent auction and plenty of family activities — including go-carts.

Tickets for gthe fundraiser are $100 per oerson, and tables of eight can be sponsored for $2,500.

The music will be provided by the Throwback Collaboration Band out of Fayetteville.

“The entire weekend is Habitat Weekend at Sweet Valley Ranch,” DeLeon explained. “And a portion of any sales there will also go back to Habitat.”

She added that the goal for the fundraiser is $100,000.

“We hope people from Bladen County will come support Habitat and have a really good time,” DeLeon said. “There will be a lot to do and enjoy.”’

Habitat for Humanity currently has two homes under construction in Bladen County — one at 917 Joel St. in Elizabethtown and at 802 Fox St. in Elizabethtown.

Sweet Valley Ranch is located at 2990 Sunnyside Road in Fayetteville.

To get tickets or to sponsor a table, go online to https://www.fayettevillenchabitat.org/ or https://www.fayettevillenchabitat.org/framingthefuture.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@www.bladenjournal.com.