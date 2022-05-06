Expected to sell about 1,000 plates

ELIZABETHTOWN — Trinity United Methodist Church on West Broad Street hosted its annual barbecue plate sale for lunch Friday, where 1,000 plates were expected to be sold.

It’s the first time in a couple of years the church has been able to hold the fundraiser because of COVID.

The proceeds from the event will benefit Bladen Crisis Center.

“This a very important fundraiser for Bladen Crisis,” said Pastor Lindsay Collins of Trinity UMC and president of Bladen Crisis. “The center provides emergency assistance to residents for things like food, clothing and financially.

“It truly is neighbors helping neighbors,” she added.

The plate sale was proof of that. A long list of volunteers from Trinity UMC, Elizabethtown Baptist, Elizabethtown Presbyterian, Wesley’s Chapel, Bladen Charge (which includes three Methodist churches) and Bladen County Department of Social Services helped with the plate sale.

“We have a lot of wonderful volunteers helping us with this,” Collins said. “We really couldn’t do this without them.”

Those volunteers were busy early Friday morning, well ahead of the 11 a.m. opening time, putting together about 500 pre-ordered plates for delivery and pick-up.

Collins said 10 hogs, donated by Smithfield, were cooked for the plate sale. Big Moe’s donated the barbecue sauce and Wesley’s Chapel and Pier 41 donated the coleslaw.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.