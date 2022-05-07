Trillium giving money to create

all-inclusive children’s playground

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County could soon be home to a splash pad.

It was recently announced that the county was on the cusp of being the recipient of $500,000 from Trillium Health Resources for the purpose of constructing an all-inclusive children’s playground at the Bladen County Park on U.S. Hwy. 701.

“I’m tickled to death about this,” said Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson. “A splash pad is my top priority for this money, because I really think it will be good for the citizens.”

Trillium funding has assisted other areas with building an all-inclusive children’s playground — such as Wilmington, Ahoskie, Supply, Morehead City, Havelok, New Bern and Onslow.

In Wilmington, the water park cost about $200,000 and, in Ahoskie, the water park cost about $175,000.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Bladen County,” County Manager Greg Martin said when the announcement was made last week.

According to Peterson, the county is currently getting the contract written and, once it is signed, Trillium will transfer the $500,000 to the county.

:From there, it’s up to us to get things started at the park,” he said. “I imagine the first thing will be to dismantle what is there now, which is about 12 years old. It’s possible some or all of it could be used elsewhere.”

Peterson added that one of the key requirements for receiving the money is that it be used in a county park.

“That’s a big stipulation from Trillium,” Peterson said.

A contingent from the county’s Board of Commissioners .plans to visit some of the parks Trillium has helped fund to start getting ideas for what else could come to Bladen County.

“We might be able to have a shelter or two for birthday parties or whatever, along with other items like a special slide and swings,” Peterson said.

“All of this is going to happen, and it shouldn’t be that far off,” he added.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.