ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department performed a total of 27 inspections of area food service sites in April.
Following are the grades from those inspections — including date, location and grade. No specific violations are given.
Restaurants
April 1: Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe, Elizabethtown, 97.5
April 4: Subway, Bladenboro, 95.0
April 5: El Patron Grill, Elizabethtown, 91.5
April 6: Food Plus, Bladenboro, 95.0
April 7: Jeffrey’s Bistro, Dublin, 96.5
April 8: Maya’s Crabshack, Kelly, 95.5
April 9: B&C Catering, Tar Heel, 96.0
April 11: Subway, Tar Heel, 91.0
April 13: Subway, Clarkton, 97.0
April 14: Subway, White Lake, 96.0
April 20: Randaveu Pizza, White Lake, 97.0
April 26: Minuteman No. 18, Tar Heel, 90.5
April 27: McDonald’s, Elizabethtown, 92.5
Food stands
April 8: Happy Mart/Hunt Bros. Pizza, Elizabethtown, 89.0
April 11: U-Stop Market, Tar Heel, 88.5
April 12: Dominoes, Elizabethtown, 89.0
April 12: J&R’s Grill, Tar Heel, 93.5
April 26: Rise-n-Fry Chicken & Seafood, Tar Heel, 94.0
Meat market
April 13: Fresh Foods, Clarkton, 93.5
Mobile food unit
April 25: All-American Griddle, White Lake, 93.0
Rest home/nursing home cafeteria
April 19: Bladen East Health & Rehab, Elizabethtown, 90.0
Concession stands
April 8: Tar Heel Dixie Youth, Dublin Field, permitted
April 8: Dublin Dixie Youth, Dublin, permitted
April 11: Bladen County Parks & Rec (two sites), Elizabethtown, permitted
April 23: Clarkton Dixie Youth, Clarkton, permitted
April 25: Elizabethtown Dixie Youth (two sites), Elizabethtown, permitted
Residential care
April 4: Comfort Living, Bladenboro, provisional