ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department performed a total of 27 inspections of area food service sites in April.

Following are the grades from those inspections — including date, location and grade. No specific violations are given.

Restaurants

April 1: Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe, Elizabethtown, 97.5

April 4: Subway, Bladenboro, 95.0

April 5: El Patron Grill, Elizabethtown, 91.5

April 6: Food Plus, Bladenboro, 95.0

April 7: Jeffrey’s Bistro, Dublin, 96.5

April 8: Maya’s Crabshack, Kelly, 95.5

April 9: B&C Catering, Tar Heel, 96.0

April 11: Subway, Tar Heel, 91.0

April 13: Subway, Clarkton, 97.0

April 14: Subway, White Lake, 96.0

April 20: Randaveu Pizza, White Lake, 97.0

April 26: Minuteman No. 18, Tar Heel, 90.5

April 27: McDonald’s, Elizabethtown, 92.5

Food stands

April 8: Happy Mart/Hunt Bros. Pizza, Elizabethtown, 89.0

April 11: U-Stop Market, Tar Heel, 88.5

April 12: Dominoes, Elizabethtown, 89.0

April 12: J&R’s Grill, Tar Heel, 93.5

April 26: Rise-n-Fry Chicken & Seafood, Tar Heel, 94.0

Meat market

April 13: Fresh Foods, Clarkton, 93.5

Mobile food unit

April 25: All-American Griddle, White Lake, 93.0

Rest home/nursing home cafeteria

April 19: Bladen East Health & Rehab, Elizabethtown, 90.0

Concession stands

April 8: Tar Heel Dixie Youth, Dublin Field, permitted

April 8: Dublin Dixie Youth, Dublin, permitted

April 11: Bladen County Parks & Rec (two sites), Elizabethtown, permitted

April 23: Clarkton Dixie Youth, Clarkton, permitted

April 25: Elizabethtown Dixie Youth (two sites), Elizabethtown, permitted

Residential care

April 4: Comfort Living, Bladenboro, provisional