Photo courtesy of Robert Armstrong

The Bladenboro Class of 1957 held it’s 65th anniversary reunion at noon Saturday in the Bladenboro Historical Building. Fourteen of the 21 survivors of original 59 graduates attended the event. A dinner of roast pork with all the fixings was provided by Mrs. Lisa Thompson. Attending class members included: (front row, left to right) Charlene Hargrove Fulk, Sylvia Tatum Edwards, Barbara Lewis Edwards, Nita Kinlaw Butts, Anne Thompson Russ, Maxine Thompson Ivy, Patsy Pait Burr, Janice Smith Taylor and Dorothy Brown Butler; (back row, left to right) Robert Armstrong, J.D. Hargrove, Livingston Lewis, Eugene Smith and Marvin Johnson.