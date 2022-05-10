Primary election is Tuesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — More than 450 registered voters visited the polls in Bladen County over the first three days this week to cast their ballots in the primary election, which will be Tuesday.

A total of 102 ballots on Monday during One-Stop early voting for the May 17 primary.

There were also five updated registrations performed and two new registrations filed.

The One-Stop site at the Board of Elections in Elizabethtown saw 58 ballots cast, while there were 21 at the Bladenboro site; 13 at the Tar Heel site; and 10 at the East Arcadia site.

On Tuesday, a total of 183 registered voters cast their ballots — 113 at the Board of Elections in Elizabethtown, 31 in Bladenboro, 25 in Tar Heel and 14 in East Arcadia.

There were also 14 updated registrations and two new registrations.

The Bladen County Board of Elections saw another fairly busy day at the polls Wednesday, as 180 registered voters cast their ballots.

A total of 100 voters cast ballots at the Board of Elections site in Elizabethtown, while 37 voted in Bladenboro, 24 in Tar Heel and 19 in East Arcadia.

There were also four updated registrations Thursday, along with three new registrations.

To date, a total of 1,659 voters have cast ballots.

The early voting period — or One-Stop voting — for the 2022 statewide primary ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Registered voters or eligible individuals in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time.

During One-Stop voting, registered voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in the county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

