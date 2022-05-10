ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Board of Education got an update Monday on the construction of the new Tar Heel school, and the news wasn’t all good.

According to representatives with the contractor, Bordeaux Construction, the cost of materials have risen 15% in the past few months, pushing the cost of construction well past the $40 million budget.

The board was told those costs would bring the total to about $47 million.

As it now stands, the state will fund $32 million of the construction, while the Bladen County Board of Commissioners has budgeted $7 million — leaving a gap of about $8 million.

Bordeaux Construction reps told the board there have been close to $8 million in downgrades identified that can be made without affecting the date of completion.

The board was also told that there was a chance the state legislature could kick in more money toward the school construction,and, if that did happen, some or all of those areas that were downgraded could be put back in — though some might not be ready for opening day because of delivery schedules being unsure.

Otherwise, the board was told the construction of the school remained on schedule.

There was no action taken on the information.

In other action Monday, the school board …

— Voted to name the gymnasium at West Bladen High School after former boys varsity basketball coach Ken Cross, who won a Class 2A state championship in 2008. Board member Cory Singletary made the motion and the vote passed 6-2. Voting yes were Singletary, Alan West, Glenn McKoy, Chris Clark, Dennis Edwards and Gary Rhoda; voting no were Roger Carroll and Tim Benton; Vinston Rozier abstained.

— Voted to name the basketball floor at East Bladen High School after current girls varsity basketball coach Patty Evers. The motion was made by West and the vote passed 5-2. Voting yes were West, McKoy, Clark, Edwards and Rhoda; voting no were Carroll and Benton; Rozier abstained.

— Voted unanimously to keep the current face coverings policy at optional through the end of the school year.

