WHITE LAKE — The town board here took just 30 minutes to handle its agenda Tuesday, half of which was a closed session to discuss a personnel matter.

During the open portion of the meeting, the board considered a recommendation by the Planning and Zoning Board to appoint Paul Norris to a vacant seat on that board.

There was no discussion from the town board and Norris was appointed by a unanimous vote.

The board also heard a report on White Lake that the lake level was currently on the low side, but that its clarity stood at “a very good” 6.6 feet.

It was also announced that the town was working on creating a new website, and the public was asked to be patient on its arrival.

Wrapping up the open portion of the meeting, Mayor Goldston Womble told the board that the annual White Lake Water Festival would be taking place May 20-21 and that he expected kit to one of the best ever.

“It ought to be a great parade this year,” he added. “And we’re hoping the weather will hold up for us.”

The Festival will feature a theme of “Make a Splash,” and on Friday. May 20, at 6 p.m., the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is urging area residents to come make a collective leap into White Lake.

The parade will begin on Saturday, May 21, at 10 a.m., followed by activities, music and vendors throughout the day in the Goldston’s Beach area.

